Pakistan reports another 113 coronavirus cases, one death

According to figures released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Tuesday morning, Pakistan has recorded 113 new coronavirus infections and one fatality in the last 24 hours (Monday).

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has now risen to 30,384, while the overall number of illnesses has risen to 1,532,266 after the addition of 113 new cases.

In the last 24 hours (Monday), 9,406 tests were carried out across Pakistan, with the positivity rate rising to 1.20 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 58.

Another 85 persons were retrieved from Covid-19 in Pakistan in the previous 24 hours (Monday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,498,486. The overall number of active cases in the country was 3,396 as of Tuesday.

There have been 578,339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh, 507,719 in Punjab, 219,798 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,783 in Islamabad, 35,512 in Balochistan, 43,362 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,753 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far, the epidemic has claimed the lives of 13,566 people in Punjab, 8,108 in Sindh, 6,324 in KP, 1,025 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.