ECP reserves decision on PTI’s ‘foreign funding’ case

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its decision in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case at the ECP office in Islamabad. After a briefing by the financial expert brought by whistleblower and PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, the verdict was reserved.

The lawsuit was finally resolved by ECP after seven years of trial, which began in 2014, when Babar filed it. The date on which the verdict will be announced is unknown.

During the hearing, the financial expert stated that audit principles and standards were not followed in PTI’s funds. He argued that the funders were not third-party organizations, but rather firms formed by the party’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Babar arrived at the rostrum to make his case.

The petitioner, Akbar S. Babar, told the ECP bench that this was the first time in the country’s history that any political party has disclosed the amount of money it had received from abroad. “In fact, each and every party should be answerable to the commission,” he emphasized.

In his remarks, the chief election commissioner (CEC) stated that now that the PTI’s case has concluded, it was the ECP’s hope that the cases of other parties complete as well. “We have to strengthen democratic system in the country by restoring voters’ trust in democracy,” he remarked.

