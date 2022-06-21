Cricket history on June 21 — Younus-led Pakistan won T20 World Cup 2009 at Lord’s

The year 2009 has two important incidents in Pakistan’s cricket history. First, the horrific attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore that shocked the world. Eight people were killed and seven Sri Lankan cricketers were wounded when up to 12 gunmen attacked the squad’s convoy near the Gaddafi Stadium with rockets, hand grenades and automatic weapons. The second was Pakistan reaching the final of the ICC World Twenty20 and winning it comprehensively at Lord’s in United Kingdom on June 21, 2009. It was a major turnaround as the Lahore attack had sent the wrong messages around the globe. Nobody was rating this team, but the way they made a comeback there was no example in Pakistan’s sporting history. The sight of Imran Khan lifting the World Cup 1992 in Melbourne is part of Pakistan cricket folklore. For the next 17 years there had been ecstatic moments, talented players had come and gone, resourceful youngsters had promised a lot but another major world title eluded them. In 2009, Pakistan made their second appearance in the ICC World T20 final, and this time they made good of it. The win also came as a soothing balm to the battered souls of Pakistani fans after the Lahore attack and suspension of international cricket in the country.

After March 2009’s terrorist outrage in Lahore brought international cricket in Pakistan to an abrupt halt, some questioned whether the national team, seemingly destined to wander the globe as a latter-day Flying Dutchman, could remain a force in world cricket. But at Lord’s, on the longest day of the year, Pakistan gave an eloquent riposte to the doubters by outplaying Sri Lanka and winning the ICC World Twenty20 title for the very first time. They started off with defeats in the practice games followed by defeat in the opener against England. However, the positive development was that not a single player lost his morale. The squad were united, each player had the identical aim of winning the title for Pakistan and this thing helped them in the latter stages.

When Pakistan, under Younus Khan, started their campaign in England for the coveted title Pakistan were fighting a battle on many. The players were still reeling in the aftermath of the Lahore tragedy. What was to become of Pakistan cricket? Will an international team tour the country ever again? Will Pakistan be able to pull itself out of the darkness of March 3? Will the Sri Lankans be able to forgive? For a cricket team, these were perhaps too many extras to deal with as the tournament kicked off on June 2. Nineteen days later it was these very two teams, Pakistan (who defeated South Africa by seven runs in the semifinal), and Sri Lanka (who defeated West Indies by 57 runs in the other semifinal) who strode out to the center for their respective national anthems in the final at Lord’s.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir dismantled Sri Lanka’s main weapon Tillakaratne Dilshan for a duck in the first over, and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq picked out Sanath Jayasuriya for 17. Maverick star Shahid Afridi led the 139-run chase with a masterful unbeaten 54. When Shahid Afridi hit the winning stroke, cricket had served a greater purpose. Pakistan lifted the trophy but Sri Lanka had not lost. It was cricket’s defining moment — it was more than just a game. It was an emotional occasion for a side who had been disenfranchised by terrorism, unable to play matches at home, destined to roam the world in search of cricket to sustain interest and their development. No other nation needed this triumph as much as Pakistan and no other team deserved this triumph as much as Pakistan. Umar Gul was the tournaments highest wicket-taker with thirteen wickets from seven matches. He also became the first bowler in the history of T20 cricket to pick up a five-wicket haul with his 5 for 6 against New Zealand. Skipper Younus Khan dedicated victory to the memory of Bob Woolmer, the Pakistan coach who died during the 2007 World Cup.