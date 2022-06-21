Medvedev stays top of ATP rankings, Hurkacz back in top 10

PARIS: Russian Daniil Medvedev remained top of the ATP rankings released Monday despite his loss in the Halle final over the weekend to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. Hurkacz’s victory saw him jump two spots into 10th place while Italian Matteo Berrettini, who won on grass at Queen’s, falls to 11th and Britain’s Cameron Norrie to 12th. Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic, the losing Queen’s finalist, rose from 48th to 31st. ATP rankings: 1. Daniil Medvedev 8160 pts, 2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7030, 3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6770, 4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6525, 5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5050, 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4945, 7. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4893, 8. Andrey Rublev 3870, 9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3760, 10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3738 (+2), 11. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3480 (-1), 12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3200 (-1), 13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185, 14. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2920, 15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325 (+1), 16. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2293 (-1), 17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2220, 18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2100, 19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2045 and 20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1903.