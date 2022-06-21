Rehman achieves victory in Mangla Golf Championship

LAHORE: Through a remarkable performance, Dr Aleem ur Rehman of Rehaman and Rehman Dental Surgeons attained an inspiring victory after giving a formidable account of his golf playing skills in the three rounds Mangla Golf Championship here the other day. This tenacious, unwavering and impassioned golfer released himself from professional travail to compete in the prestigious All Pakistan Mangla Amateur Golf Championship held at the rapturous and enchanted par 72 Mangla Golf Course with its undulating fairways, taxing par fives and demanding greens and through required regulation golfing came up with scores that enabled him to outshine and outclass his mighty rivals like Muhammad Shoaib, Mekayl Majid, Nouman Ilyas and a few other competent ones. His match scores for three days were gross 76, 72 and 76 and a total aggregate of 224, eight over par. And he defeated beat his nearest rival Umair Saleem by a margin of four strokes. Umair Saleem had scores of 75, 79 and 74 and a total match aggregate of 228. Third position was secured by Noman Asghar whose aggregate score was 229. Another masterly competitor M Arsalan had the same score but third position was awarded to Noman because he had a better score in the final round. These talented ones certainly intensified the combative flow of the championship.