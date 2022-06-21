Kupcho captures Meijer LPGA Classic in playoff

WASHINGTON: Jennifer Kupcho survived a roller coaster of a round to win the Meijer LPGA Classic with a birdie at the second playoff hole, denying 2021 champion Nelly Korda and Irish Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire. After failing to clinch the playoff at the first hole —- where she missed an eagle putt from inside four feet, Kupcho two-putted from the fringe at the second playoff hole, again the par-five 18th, to seal it. Maguire had a chance to extend the playoff, but her two-foot birdie putt lipped out. Korda was eliminated with a par at the first playoff hole as both Kupcho and Maguire came up with birdies. “It’s been really special,” said Kupcho, who added a second LPGA victory to the major title she captured at the Chevron Championship in April. “I mean, this leaderboard was stacked. I think that’s what I’m most proud of is the players that were up there with me — it was a very close battle to the end and I’m proud of it.”