Pakistan earns $2,197m from IT services’ export in 10 months

Pakistan earned US $2,197.787m by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the ten months of fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 29.29pc as compared to US $1,699.860m earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During July-April (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 30.77pc as it surged from US $1,343.550m last fiscal year to US $1,756.957m this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 48.43pc, from US $443.478m to US $658.239m while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 337.72pc from, US $0.456m to US $1.996m.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 41.42pc, from US $331.730m to US $469.133m whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $1.249m from $0.464m. In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 10.38pc going up from $567.422m to $626.340m. Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 39.51pc by going up from US $3.240m to US $4.520m.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 68.56pc, from US $1.765m to US $2.975m whereas the exports of other information services increased by 4.75pc, from US $1.475m to US $1.545m. The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 23.58pc as these went up from US $353.070m to $436.310m during the year under review, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 42.98pc during the period as its exports increased from US $124.255m to US $177.658m whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 13.04pc, from US $228.815m to US $258.652m during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.