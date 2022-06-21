Rupee extends losses against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.21 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs209.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs208.74. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs211 and Rs213 respectively. The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs1.76 and closed at Rs221.33 against the previous day’s closing of Rs219.58. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.57, whereas an increase of 51 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs257.26 as compared to its last closing of Rs256.75. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 32 paisas to close at Rs57.16 and Rs55.95 respectively.