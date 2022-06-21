Alhamra to celebrate World Music Day

On World Music Day, the Lahore Arts Council will arrange an evening with the music teachers and assistants of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts to pay tribute to music at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

Alhamra Executive Director Farhat Jabeen, in her message on World Music Day, said that this day is celebrated for encouraging music and the services of the people associated with it. Jabeen further said that Alhamra has been playing its exemplary role in promoting and developing the music. The purpose of celebrating this day is to ensure access to music for the general public, she added.

Separately, Lahore Arts Council Alhamra auctioned commercial dramas on Eidul Azha. Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen completed the auction of commercial dramas on Eidul Azha under her supervision at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. On occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen said that important steps are being taken to provide quality entertainment.

This year, Sakhi Sarwar Production won the bid of Alhamra Mall Complex Hall 1. He has given Rs 905,000. Alhamra Hall No. 1 Alhamra Culture L Complex Gaddafi Stadium’s highest bid producer Usman Butt paid Rs 820,000. Omar Ayub gave the highest bid for Alhamra Hall No. 2 Cultural Complex for Rs 525,000.

On the occasion of this auction process, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Public Relations Subha Sadiq, Assistant Director Admin Khurram Novel, Accounts Officer Mazhar Iqbal and Assistant Programme were also present.