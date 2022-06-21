Ayeza strikes a pose with famous Turkish chef Salt Bae

Television sensation Ayeza Khan never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures and videos shared on her social media accounts. On Monday, the fan-favourite starlet surprised her Instagram family with her new picture, in which she was seen posing with famous Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, best known as Salt Bae. In the shared photograph, the ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ diva looked gorgeous in a casual orange t-shirt, paired with black pants. Salt Bae, whose technique for preparing and seasoning meat took the Internet by storm in 2017, looked dapper in his signature look including white t-shirt and black shades. Sharing the picture, the ‘Chupke Chupke’ actress wrote in the caption, “With Salt bhayi lol.” The post garnered thousands of likes in no time. Khan’s fans and fellow celebrities flooded the post’s comment section writing, “cute” and “beautiful picture.”