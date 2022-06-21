First spell of pre-monsoon rain in Karachi from today

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in Karachi with strong winds and thunderstorms beginning this evening, as parts of the country begin to receive pre-monsoon rainfall.

The first spell of pre-monsoon rain is expected to arrive in Karachi this evening and last until Wednesday, June 22.

The Met Department predicts rain in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmoor, Shikarpoor, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, and other parts of Sindh over the next two days.

Parts of Lahore received heavy rain late Monday night, as did Qasoor, Chunian, Shiekhupora, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

According to the PMD, rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are also possible in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northeast Balochistan.

The Met Department has issued a warning to passengers and tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, urging them to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.