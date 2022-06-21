Mazari tenders ‘apology’ over remarks; IHC dismisses case

Human rights activist Imaan Mazari issued an “unconditional” apology in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), following which a case registered against her regarding derogatory statements about institutions was dismissed, a private TV channel reported.

During the proceedings of the hearing, the court remarked that as Mazari as apologised and showed regret on her remarks, there was no need for an FIR. The court further added that the human rights activist has also assured that she would refrain from passing derogatory statements in the future.

The lawyer, who is also the daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, had been accused of “abusing and defaming” the army and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On May 27, the former human rights minister’s daughter was booked under sections 505 (inciting people against armed forces) and 138 (abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah accepted Imaan’s application against the registration of the case against her and remarked that Imaan had already expressed regret for what she had said earlier

Advocate Zainab Janjua, representing Imaan, stated in reply that the defendant had said on the first day of the trial that her words were not justified.

The chief justice then said that Imaan is an officer of the court and she should not have spoken such words and asked the petitioner’s counsel what more did he want now that Imaan had apologized.

The defence ministry’s counsel said that Imaan should apologise for her statement in the press. However, Chief Justice Minallah said that the advocate had apologised to the court and one should also keep in mind the circumstances regarding Imaan’s mother on the day the statement was made.

The ministry’s lawyer said that Imaan was like “a daughter” but her old conduct should also be looked at. Her lawyer then stated that they became part of the investigation despite having reservations about the court’s directives.

She added that Imaan had recorded her statement with the police but they had “written something else”. The police were then informed that they would submit a written statement.

A case was registered against Imaan at Islamabad’s Ramna police station under PPC sections 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief). The lawyer had issued remarks regarding the institution earlier this month when her mother was detained by Punjab’s anti-corruption department in a case related to the encroachment of a piece of land in District Rajanpur.

In the FIR registered against Imaan, the complainant said: “The above-named lady abused the senior military leadership of the Pakistan Army. Her derogatory statements are highly disparaging.” “Such statements, made with the intent to cause and create unrest and Chaos in the Pakistan Army which is also leading to the punishable offence,” the FIR read. But in her response to the IHC, the lawyer rejected all the claims made in the FIR saying that attempts were being made to stop her from her activism.