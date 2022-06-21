SHC orders demolition of new structures at Frere Hall

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered “immediate demolition” of recently erected concrete structures at Frere Hall after it emerged that the Karachi administration was purportedly constructing a new gate at the city landmark.

The court was presiding over a civil suit filed by architect and social activist Marvi Mazhar through lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir against new construction at historic heritage sites. The petition said that as per the law, new construction could not be carried out at heritage sites.

The high court expressed anger over constructing a new structure on the land allotted to Frere Hall and sought an explanation from the Karachi administrator. At the same time, the court stopped the local administration from further construction on the designated land.

Civil society members last Sunday staged a protest against the district administration over the installation of a gate at the boundary of the Frere Hall gardens.

The court also directed Wahab to demolish the newly-constructed gate and submit a report in this regard. The petitioner had informed the court that Frere Hall was a historic edifice, therefore, no new construction can be carried out on its land.