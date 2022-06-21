Sindh forms medical board to exhume Aamir Liaquat’s body

The Sindh government has formed a medical board to exhume the dead body and conduct a postmortem of deceased Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Earlier on Thursday, a Karachi judicial magistrate had directed the authorities to fix a date for the exhumation of Liaquat’s body for carrying out postmortem.

According to notification issued by the Sindh Health Department, the “exhumation board” will exhume the body and conduct a postmortem on June 23, Thursday.

“for carrying out order of XXTH-Judicial Magistrate East, Karachi, dated 18.06.2022, regarding exhumation of the dead body of deceased Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, to ascertain the cause of death, an Exhumation Board has been constituted,” the notification reads.

Headed by Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, the board will exhume the grave at in the Graveyard of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine in the presence of the magistrate, the notification added.

The boards comprise following doctors: Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed Police Surgeon Karachi; Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Additional Police Surgeon Dr. Shahid Nizam; Forensic expert and Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, Jinnah Sindh Medical University Prof. Dr. Pervez Makhdoom; Forensic expert and Assistant Professor of Forensic Medicine SMBB Medical College, Lyari Dr. Hari Ram Lohana; Civil Hospital Karachi Medico Legal Officer, Dr Gulzar Ali Solangi;

Jinnah Hospital Karachi Medico Legal Officer Dr. Muhammad Areeb Bakhai.

Amir Liaquat, who died earlier this month, was buried without a postmortem as the family stopped the police from carrying out the due process to ascertain the cause of the death. After his burial, a citizen named Abdul Ahad filed an application, seeking the court to order the authorities to conduct a postmortem.

The counsel of the petitioner had maintained Liaquat was a television celebrity and a politician and his sudden death had raised doubts and suspicions among his fans. He claimed that the deceased was killed over a property dispute. Later, the court ordered Liaquat’s postmortem.