Two labourers, official killed in Quetta and Kech firing incidents

At least three people including two labourers and a senior administration official were killed in two separate incidents of firing in Balochistan’s capital Quetta and Kech district on Monday. Police sources said armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Musa Colony area of Sariab road of the provincial capital, killing Abdul Sattar Mashwani, tehsildar Dobandi Killa Abdullah. Levies official Sarwar Bangulzai narrowly escaped the attack, they added. The attackers fled away from the scene following the incident. Shortly after, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Civil Hospital, Quetta for a postmortem. Separately, in Kech district, armed men opened fire and killed two labourers working on the construction of a road. Levies sources said the incident happened in the Hoshap tehsil of Kech. The attackers fled on their motorcycles after the attack. Contingents of Levies and Frontier Corps (FC) reached the spot, and an investigation into the incident has begun.