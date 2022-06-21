Shaukat Khanum online Qurbani campaign launched for 2022

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust has launched its online Qurbani campaign for 2022. The online Qurbani service provides an excellent opportunity to opt for a hassle-free, safe, healthy and economical mode of performing the religious obligation this Eid-ul-Azha. Healthy goats and cows are carefully selected for the ritual. It is ensured that the slaughtering services are rendered in accordance with Islamic injunctions and within the stipulated time of performing Qurbani for Muslims residing in Pakistan and abroad.

Shaukat Khanum Online Qurbani Service gives the public an opportunity to share the joy of Eid with those who cannot afford it. Meat from the Qurbani will be distributed amongst deserving communities throughout Pakistan, while all proceeds from the sale of animal hides will be utilised to support the treatment of needy cancer patients at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres in Lahore and in Peshawar. Each year, over 75% of all cancer patients at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres receive free of charge comprehensive treatment.

Qurbani orders can be placed through the website, www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk, or by depositing cash or cheque at Shaukat Khanum Hospitals, local or overseas offices, or Laboratory Collection Centres. The entire Qurbani process, from selection of animals to meat distribution, will be covered on Shaukat Khanum’s social media.