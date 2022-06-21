AJK PM for modernization of housing sector

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the housing sector in Azad Kashmir would be modernized so that the challenges of growing population and inadequate housing could be addressed effectively. The prime minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by former chairman Housing Task Force Punjab Atif Ayub Mayo at Jammu Kashmir House, Islamabad on Monday. He said that steps would be taken to uplift cities and towns, and instructions had been issued to the concerned departments regarding town planning. “Practical steps are being taken to ensure uniform development all across the liberated territory,” the PM said, adding that the process of fulfilling the promises made to the people in general elections had begun. Reiterating his government’s commitment to bring real change in Azad Kashmir, he said , “World will see, we will make it [AJK] a real paradise for tourists without affecting its natural beauty and landscape.” Besides tourism, he said that the region holds great potential for cottage industry. The meeting was also attended by Haji Shahid, Azhar Advocate, Malik Rafaqat, Adnan Sheikh, Mahmood Raza and others.