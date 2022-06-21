ANP delegation visits PM

A delegation led by ANP Senior Vice President Amir Haider Khan Hoti met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

The ANP presented its position on the governorship of KP. According to the ANP delegation, a constitutional post has been delayed unnecessarily, making it contentious. They claimed that the ANP has no interest in the governorship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.