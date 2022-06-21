Complainants get Rs4.2mcheques on Ombudsman order

On the orders of Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Postal Life Insurance Department has given claim cheques of Rs4.2 million to complainants. According to official sources on Monday, some people had lodged complaints against the Postal Life Insurance over delay for more than a year in handing over of cheques. The Federal Ombudsman directed the department to address those complaints. Acting on the directions, the Postal Life Insurance issued cheques of Rs4.2 million to the complainants.