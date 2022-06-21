Denmark charges three for planning terror plot

Danish prosecutors on Monday charged two men and one woman for acquiring guns and chemicals for explosives believed to be intended for a “terror attack”. The three suspects, two men aged 34 and 36 and a woman aged 31, hailed from the Holbaek area west of Copenhagen, according to Denmark’s Prosecution Service. The trio were among 14 people arrested in Denmark and Germany in a February 2021 sting by Danish and German authorities, which they said foiled a potential Islamist attack. “The three individuals had acquired several operational weapons and ammunition,” prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said in a statement. “In addition, they acquired chemicals and materials that enabled them to manufacture explosives that we believe would be used in a terror attack,” she added. According to Danish media reports, the two men are brothers from Syria, while the woman, who is of Iraqi origin, is married to one of the men. Prosecutors said they were not sure what the target of the plot was, only that they believed the explosives were intented to be used “at an unknown location in either Denmark or abroad.”