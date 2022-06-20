FS reaffirms commitment to strengthen Pakistan,Turkey ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood held a farewell meeting with outgoing Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to a tweet of the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Foreign Secretary thanked the ambassador for his valuable contribution to deepen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The secretary highlighted strong bonds at leadership level and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to elevate strategic relationship with Turkey to new heights.