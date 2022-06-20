Pervez Musharraf’s family expresses reservations about his return to Pakistan

The family of former President General Pervez Musharraf has expressed reservations about his return to Pakistan.

Musharraf’s family has stated that official and non-official sources have contacted them regarding his return, which they are grateful for because Pakistan is his home.

However, the family has expressed that there are significant medical, legal, and security barriers to Pervez Musharraf’s return.

The family further stated that Pervez Musharraf requires continuous therapy and a supply of associated drugs, both of which are now unavailable in Pakistan.