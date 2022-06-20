Flight schedule disrupted at Allama Iqbal Airport

The flight schedule at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore has been disrupted due to a shortage of airbuses and other issues, with five flights canceled and eight others delayed on Monday.

The flights which have been canceled included:

Jeddah-bound Saudi Airline Flight SV 737; Flight SV 738 which was coming to Lahore from Jeddah; Medina-bound Serene Airline Flight ER 3823; Flight PK 453 which was going to Skardu; and Flight PK 454 which was coming to Lahore from Skardu.

The flights which have been delayed included:

Karachi-bound Airblue Flight PA 401 is delayed by 1 hour 40 minutes; Flight J 9502 which is going to Kuwait from Lahore is delayed by an hour; PIA Flight PK 797 which is going to Toronto from Lahore is delayed by 1 ½ hour; Etihad Flight EY 242 which is going to Abu Dhabi is delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes, and Flight PK 725 which going to Riyadh from Lahore is late by an hour.