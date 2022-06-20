Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, June 20, 2022


Flight schedule disrupted at Allama Iqbal Airport

Web Desk

The flight schedule at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore has been disrupted due to a shortage of airbuses and other issues, with five flights canceled and eight others delayed on Monday.

The flights which have been canceled included:

Jeddah-bound Saudi Airline Flight SV 737; Flight SV 738 which was coming to Lahore from Jeddah; Medina-bound Serene Airline Flight ER 3823; Flight PK 453 which was going to Skardu; and Flight PK 454 which was coming to Lahore from Skardu.

The flights which have been delayed included:

Karachi-bound Airblue Flight PA 401 is delayed by 1 hour 40 minutes; Flight J 9502 which is going to Kuwait from Lahore is delayed by an hour; PIA Flight PK 797 which is going to Toronto from Lahore is delayed by 1 ½ hour; Etihad Flight EY 242 which is going to Abu Dhabi is delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes, and Flight PK 725 which going to Riyadh from Lahore is late by an hour.

Submit a Comment