A local court in Islamabad has granted pre-arrest bail to several Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders in a public disorder and property damage case during the party’s long march on Islamabad.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Sheharyar Afridi, Qasim Suri, Murad Saeed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Ali Muhammad Khan, and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid had their pre-arrest bails accepted by the court.

However, the court ordered that the accused be included in all types of investigations in these cases.