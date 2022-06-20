Rain forces washout as India-South Africa T20 series ends 2-2

BANGALORE: The fifth and deciding Twenty20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain in Bangalore on Sunday with the series ending level at 2-2. India reached 28 for two in 3.3 overs after being put into bat first when a second rain interruption forced players off the field at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Umpires called off the match after rain refused to go away for over 90 minutes and players exchanged hand shakes. Play started 50 minutes late, after rain forced the teams to head off the field just before the first ball was bowled. South African quick Lungi Ngidi bowled the left-handed Ishan Kishan for 15, and then got his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad caught at mid-on for 10. Shreyas Iyer, on nought, and skipper Rishabh Pant, on one, were batting when play stopped for the final time. Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the line-up due to an elbow injury he suffered in the team’s previous loss. Keshav Maharaj stood in as captain. The Proteas won the opening two matches before the hosts bounced back to win the next two games with big margins.