Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share US Open lead as course bares teeth

BROOKLINE: England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and American Will Zalatoris, each chasing his first major title, shared the lead after Saturday’s third round of the US Open as brisk wind and brutal rough tormented golf’s top stars. Fitzpatrick birdied three of the last five holes at The Country Club but a closing bogey left him level with Zalatoris, last month’s PGA Championship runner-up, on four-under par 206, one ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm after 54 holes. Zalatoris, also last year’s Masters runner-up, fired a three-under 67 while Fitzpatrick, the 2013 US Amateur winner at The Country Club, fired a 68.

The Country Club bared its teeth in formidable conditions to humble world number two Rahm, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa among others. Fitzpatrick can match Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the US Amateur and Open on the same course, Nicklaus doing it at Pebble Beach. Fitzpatrick found a bunker at 18 and missed a 21-foot par putt while Zalatoris escaped a bunker to five feet and parred 18. Spaniard Rahm stumbled with early bogeys, one at the par-5 eighth after his tee shot landed behind a tree, but birdied the par-5 14th, sank a 29-foot birdie putt at 15 and birdied 17 only for the unrelenting course to strike again.

At 18, Rahm found a fairway bunker and blasted his second shot into thick grass that batted it back into the sand. His third was a “fried egg” into a greenside bunker and he blasted out and two-putted for 71. Scheffler shared fourth on 208 after a roller coaster 71 alongside fellow American Keegan Bradley and Canada’s Adam Hadwin. Scheffler, seeking his fifth title of the year, holed out for eagle from 101 yards at the par-5 eighth only to double bogey the par-3 11th and follow with three consecutive bogeys before a tap-in birdie at 17 and 14-foot par save at 18.

Third-ranked McIlroy endured nightmare putting to share seventh on 209 with Americans Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen. McIlroy had three bogeys and a short birdie miss in the first six holes. He made a 12-foot birdie putt at 11 only to find rough and a bogey at 12 before parring to the end. Reigning British Open champion Morikawa went bogey-double bogey at six and seven and again at 12 and 13 on the way to a 77 to share 17th on 212, six shots back. The top final-round victory comeback in US Open history was in 1960 when Arnold Palmer rallied from seven strokes down to win at Cherry Hills.