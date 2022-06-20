Scottish teenage talent Ramsay signs for Liverpool

LONDON: Calvin Ramsay said the examples of how young players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott have flourished at Liverpool persuaded him to join them from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4.2 million ($5.1 million) on Sunday. The 18-year-old had been linked with several European clubs but opted for Liverpool signing a five year deal which also includes £2.5m of potential add-ons and a 17.5% sell-on clause. The Scottish under-21 international will join up with Jurgen Klopp’s first team for pre-season training. Ramsay was named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association after an impressive season. He played 33 times for Aberdeen, scoring one goal and providing nine assists. Klopp said he was delighted to have secured another young player with plenty of potential. Ramsay is Liverpool’s third arrival this summer following £64m Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and £5m Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho.