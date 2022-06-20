Use of high-hybrid seed to contribute achieving $35b export: Shazad Malik

The regular use of high-tech hybrid seeds in agriculture can contribute a lot in achieving an ambitious $35 billion export target with a slogan of “Grow More-Export More”.

This was stated by Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shazad Ali Malik, Sitare-i-Imtiaz while chairing a meeting of Executive Committee members, said a press release issued here Sunday.

He said we can easily get double to triple agriculture crops production if high tech hybrid seeds are used, which he added not only boost production but also multiply their profitability. He said PHHSA has introduced a slogan “Grow More-Export More” and farmers and growers of all crops across the country especially rice and maize will be persuaded through field demonstrations for showing excellent production results with the timely use of hybrid seeds. He said localization of hybrid seed production and import substitute will also encourage farmers to sow hybrid seeds.

He stressed upon the urgent need for enhanced coordination with public sector, free allocation of state land for local seed production, interest free loans for building solarized cold storage for seed. He said the public sector must take association into confidence for commercialization and auction of their new varieties for production and then our association may give rights to its members. He announced setting up fund with seed money of Rs1m for evolving the world best quality hybrid seeds.

Shahzad Ali Malik informed the participants that during his meeting with Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman, he conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Association for exempting Sales Tax on seeds.

The Governor offered full support to their efforts in “Grow More-Export More” and urged for greater result-oriented collaboration between government organizations and PHHSA. A committee was also constituted to prepare a detailed report to be submitted to the governor as desired by him on transformation of agriculture sector, development of local hybrid seed production laced with a set of visible concrete recommendations for the promotion of Agri sector on modern scientific lines for bumper growth.