Saudi Arabia signs $133m deal with DP World to create region’s largest logistics hub

Saudi Ports Authority, also known as MAWANI, has signed a-SR500 million ($133 million) deal with DP World to create a new fully-integrated smart logistics park in Jeddah Islamic Port. This is MAWANI’s fifth agreement as the authority plans to make Jeddah a global logistic hub in line with Saudi vision 2030 goals to make the country a centre for global shipping. MAWANI signed similar deals with a number of local and global companies including Maersk, CMA CGM, LogiPoint, and Bahri, as the Kingdom aims to become a global logistics hub by 2030. Commenting on the deal, the Minister of Transportation and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser told Arab News: “The kingdom is working very hard to implement its national transportation and logistics strategy which aspires to transform Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub.” He added, “We are working very hard to implement many initiatives that will take us to this aspiration.”