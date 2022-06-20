Germany takes emergency measures to meet energy needs

Germany announced Sunday emergency measures including increased use of coal to ensure it meets its energy needs after a drop in supply of Russian gas.

“To reduce gas consumption, less gas must be used to generate electricity. Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead,” the economy ministry said in a statement. The move comes after Moscow turned up the pressure last week on Western allies, sharply reducing flows of natural gas in its pipelines to western Europe, driving up energy prices.

Gazprom said the supply reductions via the Nord Stream pipeline are the result of repair work, but EU officials believe Moscow is punishing allies of Ukraine. Berlin’s temporary return to coal marks a turnaround for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and the liberal FDP, which has vowed to wind down its coal usage by 2030. “It’s bitter but indispensable for reducing gas consumption,” economy and climate minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

A law outlining the new measures is due to be adopted in the coming weeks, he added.

They include an “auction” system for the sale of gas to manufacturers, which, according to the government, will help bring down consumption by the powerful sector.

Funding will also be released to finance the filling up of tanks before winter. Habeck stressed that the increased use of coal was only “provisional” in the face of the “worsening” situation in the gas market.