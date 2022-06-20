Kylie trolls Kendall during Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

What else are sisters for? Kylie Jenner took the chance to poke some fun at Kendall Jenner during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy-and bible, the sibling vibes are just too good! On May 22, Kylie posted on Instagram Stories a video of Kendall struggling to make it up a flight of narrow brick stairs at Kourtney and Travis’ ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The video showed Kendall picking up her dress and awkwardly making her way to the top in sandals. In the 818 Tequila founder’s defense, Kendall’s gown was not made for hiking, and Kylie even proclaimed herself, “these stairs are crazy” on her hysterical Story. But the sibling ribbing did not stop there. Kylie, 24, also trolled her older sister, Kendall, 26, by poking fun at her infamous cucumber-cutting skills on TikTok. Kylie’s TikTok featured Kendall dancing and posing in front of the camera while Kylie took a sip of alcohol. She captioned the party moment, “me and cucumber girl.” As a Kendall-meets-cucumber refresher: The model caused a stir after she struggled to cut a cucumber on the May 12 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. In the puzzling kitchen clip, Kendall said that slicing the vegetable was “pretty easy” but then proceeded to attempt to cut it paper-thin without holding onto the cucumber. She then cut it with her arms crisscrossed over each other in a unique way that really got the Internet talking. Kendall and Kylie were present in Portofino not just to bless our social media feeds, but to celebrate Kourtney and Travis’ nuptials-which took place in an intimate Italian ceremony at the Castello Brown castle.