Alvi returns electoral reforms bill unsigned

President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday returned unsigned a bill seeking to reverse the controversial changes made to the election laws by the former PTI government concerning the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and i-voting for overseas Pakistanis.,

A statement issued by the President’s Secretariat on Sunday said Dr Alvi “has not signed the bill despite the fact, that the Constitution that he upholds, will make it into law”.

Referring to Article 75 (2) of the Constitution, Dr Alvi said it was “very painful” for him as the head of state “to not sign a bill passed by Majlis Shoora”. He also enlisted his reasons for the “posterity”.

The president in his reasoning mentioned that apart from the laws’ being regressive, he strongly believes that technology, especially electronic voting machines when used judiciously provide solutions that reduce the impact of confusion, discord and accusations in our “ever-marred” and challenged election processes.

“Technology can also improve transparency, make elections inclusive with the vote of our overseas Pakistanis, build confidence and reduce polarisation to finally achieve our elusive dream of free and fair elections,” said President Alvi.

Apart from this, the president also stated that he wants “Pakistan to leapfrog into the world of tomorrow, not to solve today’s problems only through the lens and experiences of yesterday but through newer and better scientific approaches that are available, or even ‘birthing’ today”.

The head of the state also admitted that this can only happen with confidence-building measures across the aisles, and broad stakeholder involvement.

“Why was this not done and why the obvious was not visible to the opinion and decision makers will remain an enigma to him,” said Dr Alvi.

“The present and future governments and parliaments will be facing two choices, whether to allow the past to drag Pakistan down or allow the lessons from the past and technologies of today to boost us into the bright progressive and dynamic future of Pakistan that has been our dream,” said the president.

He also observed that “many such decisions” will challenge the country in the future, and history has shown that countries that make the right decisions ‘rise’, and those who don’t, squander opportunities that obstruct their path to glory.

The bill, along with the one on NAB amendments, was passed by the National Assembly and the Senate last month.

After its approval from both the houses of Parliament, only the president’s assent was required for it to become law. However, Alvi sent back the bills, following which the government convened a joint sitting of the NA and Senate on June 9 to consider the bills, which were approved the same day.

Procedurally, after bills are passed by the joint sitting, they are presented to the president once again for his assent. If the president does not give his approval within 10 days, it will be deemed to have been given. Despite that, Alvi sent back the elections reform bill, unsigned.

