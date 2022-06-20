Imran protesting against inflation caused by him

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz castigated Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for protesting against inflation which occurred as the result of his (Imran’s) own flawed policies. In a tweet, she said indeed, ‘Fitna Khan’ had given protest call against inflation – for which he himself was responsible indeed.

She said the country was right now facing very serious challenges – mostly created by Imran Khan, who used to said that he did not come to power for fixing rates of potato and onions. “There was no greater hypocrisy as Imran Khan has suddenly become concerned with inflation caused by himself.”

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that that the people of Pakistan have rejected the negative politics of Imran Khan and his call for agitation would prove a miserable flop. In a tweet in response to former prime minister Imran Khan’s call of protest on Sunday night, she said that the people of Pakistan have recognised his fake and hypocritical face. Taking a jibe on Imran, she said that those who ran away on the night of May 25 now wanted to spread chaos and anarchy in the country over inflation caused by their own inefficient regime as the PTI’s narrative of “foreign conspiracy” had been buried. Why should the people take to streets for those who sold national interest for a few diamonds, she asked.