Federal capital also reduces business hours

The markets and shopping centres in the federal capital will close by 9pm, says a notification issued by the district administration.

The decision comes after Sindh and Punjab governments decided to close the shops early to conserve energy due to the power crunch countrywide leading to power load shedding.

The marriage halls must shut down by 10:00 pm, the statement read, adding that medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, milk shops, vegetable markets, tandoors and bus stands will be exempted from restricted timings.

Meanwhile, eateries, industries, clubs parks and cinemas will close by 11:30pm.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Saturday announced that markets across the province would close at 9pm as the government seeks to conserve energy following a power crisis hitting the country.

The chief minister made the announcement during a meeting with representatives from trade associations, according to an official post-meeting statement.

A day earlier, the Sindh government announced that markets across the province will shut down at 9pm to save electricity as the country witnesses constant power outages.

The measure, which will remain in effect till July 16, is in response to the prevalent outages, and load shedding of the electricity and seeks to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity, according to the notification.

The notification said the order would come into force “with immediate effect” and would remain in place for two months.

The DC noted that the electricity demand had increased as a result of the current hot weather.

The notification said it was “necessary to enforce certain restrictions on non-essential businesses so that this prevalent emergency of the energy shortfall may be controlled in Islamabad Capital Territory”.

As the weekend approached, Sindh and Punjab had also limited business timings as part of an energy conservation drive.

On Friday, Sindh announced it was switching up the operating hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants, for a month in order to conserve electricity.

A day later, the Punjab government also announced the closure of markets, bazaars and business centres across the province at 9pm. CM Hamza Shehbaz said that policy on timings for Eidul Azha shopping would be reviewed with the business community.

The coalition government has already declared that such measures were required in the wake of the prevalent power outages and load shedding to reduce the shortfall between demand and supply of electricity.

The federal cabinet had on June 7 decided to take effective measures to reduce load shedding by conserving energy and prevent and minimize the impacts of anticipated energy shortfall in the country through a national strategy.