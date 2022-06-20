Eight killed in a day in separate incidents in Waziristan

Eight people were shot dead in separate targeted killing incidents in the Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday. The victims were killed in three separate targeted killing incidents that occurred in different areas of North and South Waziristan districts. According to reports, the first incident occurred in Mir Ali Tehsil where unidentified armed men kidnapped two people from Khaddi Market last night. Later, the bodies of both victims were found on the bank of the Tochi River. They were shot in the head. The police have not been able to trace the suspects while no organization has so far claimed responsibility for the incident as well. Another incident occurred near Haider Khel village in the same tehsil in which Youth of Waziristan chief Waqar and his three friends including Asad, Hammad, and Suneed were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists. The police officials said the victims were returning from their friend’s house in a car when they were preyed. Two people were also killed by unidentified suspects in different areas of South Waziristan same day. Reports said a mobile shop owner, Abdul Rehman, was shot dead by unidentified suspects in Turaam village while another was killed in the Shaktoi area. The local police have also confirmed both targeted killing incidents.