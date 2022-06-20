Govt to install solar water plants in Cholistan: Hamza

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday presided over a meeting for a proposed programme to install solar water plants in the remote areas of Cholistan. Commissioner Bahawalpur division gave a briefing with regard to installing solar water plants in Cholistan.

The proposed project is believed to increase rain In Cholistan by means of latest technology was also reviewed. The CM while addressing the meeting revealed that the government has chalked out a programme to install solar water plants in the remote areas of Cholistan, adding that human beings along with animals will be provided water by means of solar water plants.

Hamza Shahbaz directed early finalisation of the matters of the project. He maintained:” This is a noble work and we should move ahead expeditiously by taking into account rules and regulations.” CM directed to review installing air coolers in the shades in Cholistan adding that water supply options from the canal in Cholistan should also be reviewed. He stated that this step would not only remove water scarcity but would also promote farming.

The CM directed to prepare a pilot project In Cholistan to enhance rain by means of the latest technology and the final plan along with a timeline should be submitted next week. CM further directed to submit final recommendations in consultation with the relevant departments with regard to the increase in 4 into 4 ambulance and mobile schools. Senior Member Board Of Revenue, Secretary Forests, Secretary Energy, Secretary P&D and concerned officials attended the meeting. Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Vice Chancellor Islamia University, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer Irrigation, MD Cholistan Development Authority and concerned officials attended the meeting via video link.

Pre-monsoon arrangements reviewed: Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Sunday visited various parts of the city and reviewed the arrangements for drainage of rain water. He directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements of drainage of rain water before the new spell of monsoon rains. He also directed to ensure the availability of de-watering pumps.

The deputy commissioner directed the irrigation officials to ensure patrolling at embankments and canals to avert any breach due to rains.The Municipal officials were directed to drain out accumulated rainwater from low lying areas and ensure smooth working of drainage system in city area. The DC also reviewed the electricity supply to the city and expressed satisfaction over the monsoon arrangements.