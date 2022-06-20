RWMC continues cleanliness operation during rains

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC continues to perform cleanliness operation despite the heavy rains during the last three days.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the waste management company carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and chocked drains during the continued rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas. He informed that Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar had directed the officials to ensure cleanliness from where some sanitation-related problems were pointed. The spokesman said that the company had deputed additional sanitary workers for cleaning and dredging major drains to avoid any flood-like situation. He said RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city. He informed that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly. In addition, the spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door-to-door campaign in various areas of the city and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue. Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. However, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.