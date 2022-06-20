Intolerance in India

As the army of the Hindutvawadis shows no sign of backing down, Pakistan has pleaded to the international community to lend an ear to the plight of Indian Muslims in the wake of vile comments against the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The wave of condemnation from all corners of the Muslim world is being applauded as Divine help because their prayers have finally been answered. But while the landmark ban on products in grocery stores and the harsh line used by embassies in official communique changed the optics game fundamentally, not a lot happened on the actual streets.

Pakistan’s decision to choose the first-ever commemoration of International Day to Combat Hate Speech to sound the alarm over ominous dark clouds gathering in New Delhi was a huge diplomatic win and goes to its time-tested commitment to taking a step forward for the security and welfare of the entire brotherhood.

But quite, unfortunately, its neighbour has always been quick to point to its own misgivings when it comes to violations of human rights. Why bother shedding tears and giving sermons against the notorious bulldozing of Muslim houses when you do not have any smoother terrain? Majoritarian politics compounded with extraterritorial propaganda sits at the crux of all that is stinking in India.

And given the inclination of hawks ready to carve mountains of any given molehill, many in liberal circles feel that the outrage by the Muslim states would run in direct contravention to the intended good. While the BJP top brass enjoys impunity in shredding apart whatsoever part of Muslims and their faith howsoever it wants, the other side needs to walk the tight rope with extreme caution.

Anti-Islam sentiments could not be displayed more atrociously than the seemingly neverending onslaught of bigoted policies and mainstream intolerance. If allowed to fester any further, they would swoop in on the entire community because the entire onus of keeping a watchful eye and being gutsy enough to raise a voice ironically rests on the shoulders of the victims alone. *