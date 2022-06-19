NAB asks citizens to file applications against fake housing schemes

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the people cheated by illegal housing scheme’s management, companies, individuals to submit their complaints/compensation claims by July 20 for getting back their looted money.

According to an announcement of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the bureau was conducting investigations against Messers Qartaba Model Town, Peshawar,on the allegations of receiving money from the people by fraudulent means by promising them plots in aforementioned housing scheme.

The applications of complaints and compensation claims should be submitted to Deputy Director (Coordination), Investigation Wing,II, NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Phase V, Hayatabad,Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought compensation claims from the people cheated by different housing schemes, including management of Al Haram Society, Kohat, Pakistan Railways Employees Housing Society, Nowshera, and individuals including Faheem ur Rehman, Waseem ur Rehman sons of Abdul Aziz, Shahzada son of Abdul Wadood, Akhtar Nawaz Khan son of Umer Daraz Khan, Adil Khan son of Abdullah Khan, Shahada Yar Khan son of Mehboob Khan, Peshawar, Hakeemullah son of Naseebullah, Tehsil Bat Khela, District Malakand and others to submit their compensation claims to Deputy Director (Cooperation), Investigation Wing III,NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Phase V, Hayatabad, Peshawar by July 7, during office hours.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), authentic copies of original documents, payment receipts of the looted money, affidavit should be submitted to Deputy Director (Cooperation), Investigation Wing III,NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Phase V, Hayatabad, Peshawar within the stipulated time.