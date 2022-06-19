ADB awards Excellence Award to PEDO for solarizing 8000 schools: Secretary Energy

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has awarded the “Excellence Award” to Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) for installation of solar panel in more than 8000 schools and 187 basic health units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued by PEDO here on Saturday, Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that KP Government has crossed another milestone of success in development projects under best strategy and people friendly policy that would help boost economy position as well as creation of employment opportunities. He congratulated Chief Executive PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan and members of the project team working on solar energy projects and said that for their excellent performance, the Power Department has been awarded the Excellence Award by ADP for the successful implementation of the project which would usher in a new era of development in the province. Chief Executive PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan thanked the management of the Asian Development Bank for their generous financial support to the provincial government, especially the Department of Energy & Power and its subsidiary PEDO in energy projects to provide electricity to the people of KP.