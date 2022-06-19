Gold price increased by Rs300 in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat per 10-gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs300 and was sold at Rs145,800 on Saturday against its sale at Rs145,500 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs258 and was sold at Rs125,000 against its sale at Rs124,742 whereas the prices of 10-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs114,583 against its sale at Rs114,347, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported on Saturday. The price of per ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1560 and Rs1,337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $6 and was sold at $1840 stagnant at $1846, the Association reported.