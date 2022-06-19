PCB suspends coach Nadeem Iqbal over misconduct charges

LAHORE: Nadeem Iqbal, a former fast bowler, has been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board pending an investigation into alleged misconduct. Iqbal has been a coach in the Southern Punjab region and the charge, which came to the PCB’s notice last week, is related to a claim of sexual harassment. It is also the subject of an ongoing police investigation. Iqbal comes from the same region as Waqar Younis and played alongside the fast bowling great in domestic cricket in the late 80s and 90s. It was thought by a few at the time that he was a more promising prospect than Waqar, in particular because of his ability to swing the new ball. He never, however, made the step up to international cricket. Iqbal played his last game of professional cricket in March 2004. He finished with 258 wickets in 80 first-class matches and 65 wickets in 49 List A matches. Iqbal was appointed as a coach for the Southern Punjab region by a previous PCB administration. Although he remained on the board’s payroll, he hadn’t been involved in any of the numerous coaching programmes the PCB runs for the last couple of years.