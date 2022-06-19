Governor for promotion of sports in educational institutions

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has stressed the needto promote sports activities at educational institutions for a healthy youth.

Talking to provincial Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports department Asadullah Faiz who called on him at the Governor’s House here on Saturday, he said sports is essential for mental and physical development and all possible steps are being taken for this purpose.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said it was important to engage the young generation in healthy sports activities, adding private sports clubs working for promotion of healthy sports in the society should be encouraged. Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Asadullah Faiz briefed Governor Punjab on the transfer of e-employment centers to the universities and sought permission to hold the ceremony at the Governor’s House. He said under the MoU, 21 e-employment centers would be transferred to the universities. Governor Punjab said e-employment centers are providing employment opportunities to the youth by providing training in various technical courses. He said that hundreds of youth are earning employment by learning skills from e-employment centers.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman approved to hold MoU signing ceremony at Governor House regarding transfer of e-employment centers between Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Punjab Information Technology Board and universities.