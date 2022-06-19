Subsidized flour available at 1,100 sale points in Lahore

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said that supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said a total of 163,369 flour bags, out of which 60,334 of 10-kg and 103,305 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points. He added that the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said that the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour. Meanwhile, the DC inspected quality, availability and prices of commodities at various departmental stores in Shadman market on Saturday. He inspected the DC counters of different stores and directed the management to display approved rate lists on the counters. He also reviewed the weight and prices of Naan and Roti (bread) in the area.