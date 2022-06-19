APHC concerned over surge in Indian state terrorism

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the surge in the state terrorism unleashed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government across the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the killing of several youth in fake encounters in different areas of the territory by Indian troops in the last few days, after taking them into custody, was the worst display of brutal Indian imperialism.

He maintained that killings, arrests, use of force and other Indian brutalities cannot subdue the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment and they will continue their struggle till complete success. The spokesman urged the international community particularly the United Nations to play a role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian atrocities.

Meanwhile, Indian troops along with paramilitary and police personnel continued their violent cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Srinagar, Badgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri districts. The forces’ personnel during the operations harassed the residents, mainly youth, and summoned them to the nearby police stations and army camps.

Girl students held a peaceful protest demonstration in Sopore town against the blasphemous statements of Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Napur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The protesting girl students condemned the BJP leaders for their derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and demanded strict action against them.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector of Indian police was found dead in paddy fields near his home in Pampore area of Pulwama district on Saturday. He had left his home to tend his paddy fields yesterday in the evening.

On the other hand, three UN Special Rapporteurs – for Housing, Minority Issues and Freedom of Religion – have strongly criticized and protested arbitrary housing and property demolitions ordered by BJP-led governments in Indian states to punish the Muslims for the inter communal clashes which occurred between Hindus and Muslims in different parts of India during and after religious processions in April and May 2022. In a joint letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Special Rapporteurs said Indian government has carried out collective punishment against the minority Muslim community.