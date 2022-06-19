Awareness walk held to mark Environment Day

An awareness walk to celebrate World Environment Day was organized at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR), where all Deans, Directors, Registrar, Controller of Examination, Treasurer, Faculty Members and Students of the University participated. While addressing the participants, the acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi, said that industrialization had revolutionized human lives, and we have to pay a heavy price for that. He said that the world is facing severe threats of climate change, affecting our ecosystem and food insecurity. He said that to deal with these threats, a small number of efforts by every individual could make a huge difference in saving mother nature. He urged the participants to not only focus on the tree plantation but also to mobilize and aware the masses of its importance. Director, University Green Office, Dr. Shahid Ali Khan thanked all the participants and said that PMAS AAUR has always stood side by side with the government in all its endeavors. To make Pakistan green, PMAS AAUR is providing free plants to the community will be provided after contacting the University. This year’s theme ‘Only One Earth’ to celebrate the World Environment day highly draws its importance towards ‘sustainable living in harmony with nature.