5th Global Ambassador Awards ceremony held

Diplomatic Insight Group organized 5th Global Ambassadors Award ceremony to acknowledge the services of ambassadors, diplomats, heads of an international organization, businessmen for promotion of people to people contact, business, trade and constructive bilateral relations with their respective states. Apart from ambassadors, heads of the UN organizations and different business groups were also given awards. These awards are given annually on behalf of the people of Pakistan to acknowledge the services of outstanding foreign ambassadors, diplomats served in Pakistan and Pakistani businessmen for their contribution in furthering Pakistan’s trade and economic relations a global scale. The awards are meant to encourage the momentous and tireless work of awardees for promoting the political, economic, cultural, education, people-to-people contacts, and development works.