Saboor has the best reaction to fuel price hike

A-list actor Saboor Aly reacted to the latest hike in fuel prices by the federal government with a viral meme.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, ‘Amanat’ actor, shared a viral meme regarding the third hike in fuel prices. The shared post featured two of the moods of Saboor Aly side by side with a funny caption.

It is pertinent to mention that the PML-N-led coalition government had jacked up petrol prices by Rs 24 per litre, on Wednesday. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, citing government was not in a position to bear subsidies anymore.

Other than Saboor Aly, several showbiz celebs joined the public in criticizing the federal government after the per litre petrol price peaked at Rs 233.89, while that of diesel reached Rs 263.31.

Earlier, the ‘Jalan’ actor Fahad Shikh also shared a sarcastic post following the fuel price hike and addressed PM Shahbaz Sharif. On his Instagram story, Sheikh wrote, “Are you serious? @shehbazsharif. Kuch reham kardein, Saans free hai us pe bhi koi tax hojaye tou maza ajaye.” Actors like Muneeb Butt, Yasir Hussain, Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also reacted to the hike.