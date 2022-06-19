Foreign tourists embark on rickshaw journey to Khunjerab Pass

An eight-member group of foreign tourists will travel from Islamabad to the Khunjerab Pass on rickshaws.

According to APP, the group is excited as they embark on their 745-kilometre journey today.

“Our eight-member outfit include four adventurists from UK and one each from Italy, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands,” the team leader Carnall Julian Rohann told reporters at Media Centre of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday.

“We’ll depart on the expedition on Saturday and will complete it in seven days. We know we’ll have to tackle a huge distance. The journey is quite tough but this is what the adventure is all about,” he added.

Rohann also stated that the adventure will be used to promote mountain sports and tourism in Pakistan.

“The majestic scenes of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa are second to none. The snow-laden peaks and sun-kissed valleys along with winding roads at highly dizzying altitudes make the region a perfect tourist destination. We want the world should know about it,” he said.

Rohann and his team are also confident about completing the challenging task of travelling in rickshaws due to their prior experience.

“Reaching there in the rickshaws is quite challenging. But we’ve years of experience as we have already been taking part in such voyages in India, Nepal, Thailand and Sri Lanka. We’ve also practiced here in Pakistan and are confident to complete the mission,” he said.

During the media briefing, Deputy Director General PSB, Shahid Islam, also lauded the efforts of Alpine Club of Pakistan and other key stakeholders for the promotion of mountain sports and tourism.

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Special Communication Organisation would hold a reception for the tourists after their arrival at the 5,000-meters high Khunjerab Pass.