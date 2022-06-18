Karachi court orders for autospy of Amir Liaquat’s body

Karachi court ordered a post-mortem examination of TV anchor and former PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s corpse on Saturday.

Aamir Liaquat’s heirs had previously said that they did not want the body to be post-mortem.

After hearing both parties, Judicial Magistrate Wazir Hussain Memon of Karachi (West) withheld his judgement earlier Saturday but subsequently approved Dr Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem.

The government’s attorney informed the court that the heirs did not want a post-mortem, but the judicial magistrate accepted the petition and granted the petitioner’s request.

The heirs, according to the attorney, did not suspect any wrongdoing.

According to the police, the police surgeon claimed that he could not comment on the cause of death until the dead body was checked from the inside.

The application for Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem was made by citizen Abdul Ahad, who hoped that suspicions and uncertainties about the TV host’s death may be cleared up.